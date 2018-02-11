KEYSTONE Heights, Fla.---At least 27 chihuahuas are in need of new homes. The Chihuahuas were rescued from a home earlier this week in Interlachen by Fawn's Small Dog Rescue and other non-profits.

If you walk by Ravenwood Farm in Keystone Heights you'll likely see and hear Tommy the turkey. The turkey is Chris and Dale Dunn's family pet, among other animals.

Handsome Tommy, as Chris Dunn calls him, now has some competition for attention.

“This is trixy and this is pumpkin," said owner Ravenwood Farm Chris Dunn.

Pumpkin and Trixy are among over two dozen Chihuahuas Dunn, Fawn Small Dog Rescue and other non-profits rescued inside an Interlachen home Tuesday.

“This particular hoarding case was a matter of older people, he was ill and it just got away from him.”

Some hide under furniture, others found in crates and some out in the open.

“These guys hide wherever they could because they were afraid," Dunn said.

Afraid and sick, most being treated for worms.

“We’re dealing with a lot of dehydration and starvation, so a lot of them are on iv’s to rehydrate them and heart worm positive," Dunn said.

Some pregnant, some weeks old, others awaiting visits to the vet to find out their condition.

“We just need to get the word out that there are services call somebody, call one of the rescues, they’ll tell you immediately. We have to take care of them and if you can’t, let someone else do it for you.” That’s what makes me angry because people want to hide and not say I need help," Dunn said.

Dunn says if you have three things you can help Pumpkin, Tricksy and others looking for a new home.

“It’s takes time and patience and lots of love and show them that they can have a really good life.”

If you think you’d be a good fit, contact Dunn at Ravenwood Farm ( 904)-626-1990.

Dunn expects to return Monday to that home to pick up roughly another 20 or so puppies.

Adoption fees are pending their vet visits.

