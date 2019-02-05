A 23-year-old woman lost her life in a traffic accident on Thursday morning in the Orange Park area.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that Cynthia Reyes was traveling on I-295 in a Honda Odyssey around 5 a.m. when she veered off the road. The car then struck a guardrail and a concrete pole, according to troopers. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There was another passenger in the car who sustained serious injuries and was taken to Orange Park Medical Center.

Lanes were closed in the area on Thursday morning but they have since reopened.