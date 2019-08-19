A man is injured after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Atlantic Beach with multiple people inside the home, according to the Atlantic Becah Police Department.

According to police, at 4:15 AM numerous shots were fired into a residence in the 1300 block of Violet Street. A 21-year-old man received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim's family identified the victim as Donnell Demps Jr., and say that he was shot while his 1-year-old son was inside the home.

Donnell Demps Sr. tells First Coast News that he was sleeping when his son ran into his room saying he’d been hit. His son had been upstairs in bed when the shooting happened.



Demps Sr. says he heard seven shots and doesn’t know why this happened because things like this don’t happen in that area



He says there were seven people inside the home during the shooting, including two kids and five adults. Demps Sr. says the suspect shot at their car and both levels of the house.



The family says they have no idea why this happened and that things like this never happen in that area.



First Coast News was made aware of this incident almost five hours after it occurred. ABPD says that they never believed the public was in any danger as a result of the shooting and if they did, the information would have been decimated sooner.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect or vehicle description at this time. Police are asking anyone with information call 904-247-5859

FCN