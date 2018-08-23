Attorney General: Four Republicans and two Democrats are running to replace the term-limited Pam Bondi, who served two terms since 2010.

Ashley Moody (GOP): The Plant City native became the youngest judge in Florida when she was elected at age 31 as Circuit Court Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. She’s a former federal prosecutor and says she stands for gun rights, the rule of law, law enforcement and strictly adhering to the Constitution.

Frank White (GOP): The Florida Representative from District 2 is also the chief financial officer and general counsel for the Sansing Dealer Group. His wife, Stephanie is a member of the Sansing family of Pensacola, which owns 11 car dealerships in northwest Florida, Alabama and Mississippi. He stands against government overreach and advocates for Second Amendment rights and is pro-life.

Sean Shaw (D): The 40-year-old is a Princeton and University of Florida educated lawyers with a Tampa firm that represents consumers in property insurance. He’s also the son of the late Leander Shaw, the state’s first black Supreme Court chief justice. The Democrat’s priorities include advocating for consumers and ratepayers, leading the fight against opioids, cracking down on public corruption and defending civil rights.

Ryan Torrens (D): The Tampa lawyer owns his own practice focusing on foreclosure defense and consumer protection litigation. His priorities include standing up to big banks, fighting for seniors against financial scams and tackling the opioid crisis.

Chief Financial Officer

Jim Patronis (GOP): The incumbent CFO is a Panama City native and previously served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2006 to 2014. He was also appointed to serve on the state’s Public Service Commission and the Constitution Revision Commission.

Jeremy Ring (D): Opened the first East Coast office of Yahoo in 1996 at age 25. Ring was elected to the Florida Senate in 2006 and served for 10 years. As CFO, he wants to continue a mission of business investment and smart leadership. He wants Florida to be competing for the same high-paying jobs as innovation hubs in other states.

Agriculture Commissioner: A general election is being held to replace outgoing commission Adam Putnam, who is running for governor.

Matt Caldwell (GOP): The 36-year-old is a member of the Florida House representing northern Lee County. Currently, he chairs the Government Accountability Committee, overseeing subcommittees on natural resources and public lands, transportation and infrastructure, among other things. He says he’s an avid sportsman with a family background in farming and claims to be a champion of issues that impact Florida’s agricultural community.

Denise Grimsley (GOP): The former registered nurse and state senator has represented parts of central and southwest Florida since 2012. She grew up in Wauchula and her family has roots in cattle ranching and citrus growing. She now serves as a hospital administrator and still works her family’s citrus and cattle operations. As agriculture commissioner, she aims to fight for the needs of Florida farmers, protect consumers and advocate for Second Amendment rights.

Mike McCalister (GOP): The retired U.S. Army colonel previously ran for governor in 2010. He’s a member of the Florida Nursery, Growers & Landscape Association and owns and operates a small tree farm in Plant City. He calls himself a constitutional conservative, a Second Amendment advocate and animal welfare advocate, and wants to grow Florida’s economy through agriculture.

Baxter Troutman (GOP): The Winter Haven citrus grower and businessman previously served in the state House of Representatives for District 66. His platform includes working to develop innovative solutions to preserve natural water resources and clean the waterways, staunchly advocating for the Second Amendment and for Florida’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, addressing citrus greening and being an opponent of NAFTA’s trade deals.

Jeffrey Porter (D): The three-term Homestead mayor is also the owner of World Wide Supply Solutions, a building materials supplier in Homestead.

R. David Walker (D): The Plant City native holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a master’s in environmental policy and management from American Public University. He’s the president of the South Florida Audubon Society and stands for protecting natural resources. His platform includes fighting back against policies that lead to pollution and discourage renewable energy.

