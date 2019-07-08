It’s something most take for granted, walking into their homes. One man, though, wants nothing more than to be able to get inside his home.

A car accident in June of 2016 in Middleburg left the driver dead, and Nicholas Roberts and others in the car severely hurt. Roberts had to have surgery on his neck.

“We were driving and I looked up at the last second and it was just too late,” Roberts said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to make it.”

Roberts was in the intensive care unit at Orange Park Medical Center after the crash. After swelling went down, he was taken to Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital where he received physical therapy. There, he learned how to walk again.

“You see other people’s stories, you hear their stories, but when it’s a little bit closer to home, it’s devastating,” family friend Jennifer Wilkerson said.

After those steps forward, though, came two steps back. Infections forced Roberts back into the hospital on and off for the past three years.

“It’s depressing at some points, but I’m just happy I got a second chance,” Roberts said.

Now, the only thing preventing him from coming home is getting inside. They need a ramp, Wilkerson said, to get his wheelchair inside.

“We’d be bringing him back to being able to make decisions, and quite possibly doing things himself,” Wilkerson said. “Again, things that we do on a daily basis and take for granted.”

“It’s [possibly coming home] an opportunity, a second chance,” Roberts said.

Wilkerson and Roberts said given the chance to come home, Roberts would be able to spend more time with his five-year-old daughter. Wilkerson also said it would open up more opportunities for rehabilitation for Roberts.

“Why would you just say we’re going to give up, it’s a done deal, this is what he’s stuck with? Why not explore other options,” Wilkerson said.

The Home Depot donated wood for the ramp. Wilkerson said they’re looking for volunteers who can help build the ramp and bring Roberts home. If you'd like to help, email ktracy@firstcoastnews.com