Moments after mass shootings, witness accounts are often emotional and sometimes politically charged.

After the shooting at The Jacksonville Landing Sunday, two witnesses spoke on gun control in different manners.

Marquise Williams was an attendee of the Madden tournament and told First Coast News he was just 50 feet away from the shooting. He is pleading for a solution to senseless gun violence by calling out politicians.

“How long is it going to take for us to get guns off the street?” Williams asked. “When are politicians going to wake up and stop sitting on their butts collecting checks and do something? Does it take someone close to you to lose their life to gun violence to do something?”

Garret Chastain was another attendee of the tournament. He provided a different take on guns.

“I’m not going to blame guns for this,” he said. “It’s a person’s actions that got upset.”

Chastain says he was planning on going to the tournament the morning of the shooting but decided to stay in his hotel and wait until later. Right after he left his hotel room is when he said the shooting happened, he said.

Mental health is another issue political figures and citizens speak on following mass shootings.

Williams asks, “How long’s it going to take for us to deal with someone who may be mentally unstable when they could’ve gotten the help they deserved in the beginning?”

