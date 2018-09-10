HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 2 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Michael continues to weaken as the center moves into North Carolina. Winds have increased over the Georgia and South Carolina coasts, as those in North Carolina are monitoring for flooding potential.

Hurricane Leslie and Tropical storm Nadine are closer to Africa than us. We are watching another area in the Caribbean. This could become a concern for Central America over the next week.

What does this mean for the First Coast? We are experiencing the heat that Michael brought up from the equatorial tropics.But winds will soon blow out of the northwest and this will bring in some drier milder mornings.You might even call sunrise Saturday , cool.

