Two people are dead after a small airplane crashed on the runway at the Palatka Municipal Airport Airport Thursday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a single engine aircraft crashed during takeoff and the two occupants were pronounced dead on scene by Putnam Co. Fire Rescue.

The occupants of the plane are male and female, but have not been identified yet.

