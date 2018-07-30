Life isn’t always fair. We were all reminded of that around back-to-school time when we couldn’t get the shoes and the book bags or name brands we wanted.

That’s what makes Sunday's Academy Sports event so amazing. The company teamed up with Jaguars stars Yannick Ngakoue and Myles Jack, donating $100 dollars to 30 different kids with the Boys and Girls Club to go back-to-school shopping. They even stuck around to help the kids make some choices.

"I just think education isn’t as important as it should be," Jack said. "So to be a part of this I think is real important."

"I got raised from a single mom," Ngakoue said. "We had a lot of difficult situations. I’m pretty sure a lot of these kids are going through the same things, so it was really special to do this."

We know what some of you may be thinking, and yes, Jags training camp just started.

"Yea man, I had to get a massage earlier, my legs are feeling kind of sore," Ngakoue said.

They say it didn’t matter, though.

"No matter how tired I am or what I've got going on, I think this overrides that," Jack said.

Because we all feel good in a new pair of shoes, and we all want to feel like someone sees us. Now, life still may not be fair, but at the very least Jack and Ngakoue hope they made it a little easier.

"Hopefully it just makes them focus more on school, want to go there each and everyday and try to be somebody," Ngakoue said.

"Hopefully one of them, two of them, maybe all of them, you know, it means something to them and it lasts a life time," Jack said.

