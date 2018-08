After they were reported missing Wednesday afternoon, 7-year-old Anakin Beale, and 5-year-old Ali Beale who were found in their home on Wilson Neck Road in Yulee.

The children are believed to have left their home Wednesday morning after expressing that they did not want to go to school.

No foul play was suspected, they were found safe by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

