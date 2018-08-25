The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has confirmed that Bishop Kenny High School student Dominic Allmond, 17, was killed Friday night after his car crashed in the 1400 block of J. Turner Butler Blvd. and became submerged in a nearby marsh.

Police say a vehicle traveling east at a high rate of speed left the roadway, struck a tree and landed submerged in the marsh water.

JBPD say the crash happened just before the South Beach Parkway exit.

Allmond was pulled from the water but died from his injuries. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bishop Kenny High School released a statement:

With great sadness we announce the death of Dominic Michael Byron Allmond, Bishop Kenny High School class of 2020. Dominic was killed in an automobile accident Friday night. Students and faculty will gather on Monday for Mass.

Throughout the week grief counselors will be available for students. Please join us in praying for the repose of his soul and the consolation of his family.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace.

"In this moment of sorrow the Lord is in our midst and consoles us with his word: Blessed are the sorrowful; they shall be comforted. Amen.”

© 2018 WTLV