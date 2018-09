The Clay County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in search for a missing 15-year-old.

Police say Bella Maria Rodriguez has been missing since September 15, 2018, but say she is not believed to be in danger, nor in trouble. CCSO says they would like to confirm her safety.

Rodriguez is described as:

15 years old

5 foot 1 inch, 110 pounds

Brown hair, green eyes

Last seen wearing green shirt, denim colored leggings with white Nike shoes

