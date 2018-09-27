The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced they have located the previously missing 15-year-old.

Police say Bella Maria Rodriguez had been missing since September 15, 2018, but say she is not believed to be in danger, nor in trouble. CCSO says they would like to confirm her safety.

Rodriguez is described as:

15 years old

5 foot 1 inch, 110 pounds

Brown hair, green eyes

Last seen wearing green shirt, denim colored leggings with white Nike shoes

