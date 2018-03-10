Heartbreaking pictured of 13 kittens, three with ruptured eyes, dumped in Putnam County were sent to First Coast News Tuesday evening.

The kittens were found Tuesday in a bin outside the Safe Pet rescue shelter in Hollister and were covered in feces and urine.

The non-profit says three of them have to have their eyes removed tomorrow and the sum of the procedures all together is expected to cost $600.

Safe Pet Rescue is raising money for their surgery. They hope all of the kittens can eventually be adopted out to forever homes.

Donations can be made online here.

