BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities said a 12-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old girl was hurt in a house fire in Butts County early Sunday morning.

County officials said the fire was reported at 6:40 a.m. at a home Georgia Highway 42 near the town of Indian Springs.

In a tweet, county officials said that one person had died and a second person was airlifted to Atlanta.

Stay with 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story:

