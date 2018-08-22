Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported that an 11-year-old boy, Terry Bryant, was struck and killed by a vehicle on University Boulevard after being dropped off by his school bus.

Police say the child was dropped off by a school bus on the corner of University Blvd. and Windermere Dr. in Arlington.

After walking north, police say for some reason the boy ran out into University Blvd. and was struck by a car traveling northbound. He was then transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene to assist and cooperate with officers.

Police say Bryant did not use a crosswalk when he went into the street.

Police say the school bus had already left the area when the child was hit.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has sent Traffic Homicide to investigate the accident.

