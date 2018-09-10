JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After making landfall between Panama City Beach, and Appalachicola Fl. Michael is racing through Ga. toward the Carolinas.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Michael is a cat1 with winds sustained 75 mph. The storm is moving northeast at 20 mph .

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ARE STILL IN PLACE FOR OUR SOUTHEASTERN GEORGIA.

What does this mean for the First Coast? With the Tropical Storm Warning in effect across southeast Georgia the Sidney Lanier is be closed. Wind gusts through the night will be from about 35-50 mph, with the threat of severe weather shifting north of the First Coast. We will be left with just a few lingering showers and gusty conditions tonight.

A few lingering showers as we wake up on Thursday, but things turn dry fairly quickly with windy conditions and plenty of sun. Highs should be in the mid 80s, but more notably, dew points could drop into the 50s by the end of Thursday and into Friday, providing a refreshing, autumn feel to the air.

Breezy with partly cloudy skies into the weekend as temperatures hang in the mid to upper 80s.

