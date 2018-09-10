JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Major hurricane Michael continues to intensify and grow as the eye points toward a landfall in the Panama City - Appalachicola area about 2-6 pm Wednesday.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Michael is a Category 3. Winds are sustained at 125 mph. Its center is located 200 miles south southwest of Apalachicola and 225 miles south of Panama City. The storm is moving north at 12 mph and forecast to become a cat 4.. Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been posted for the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT COLUMBIA COUNTY. ALL OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA IS INCLUDED IN THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING.

Landfall is expected some time on Wednesday afternoon or early evening near Panama City to Apalachicola. By that time, Michael is forecast to have winds of 130+ mph. The risk of life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains, and dangerous winds are increasing for the northeastern Gulf Coast.

What does this mean for the First Coast? With the Tropical Storm Warning in effect across southeast Georgia the Sidney Lanier will have to be monitored.

The greatest concern is out towards Lake City and Waycross because of the close proximity to the core of the track of the hurricane. We could see gusts near 70 with the core of Michael going by. 4-8 inches of rain is possible and this is where the highest risk of tornadoes will be as well.

Although the risk is lower, there will be some severe storms with possible tornadoes for the rest of us.

The highest risk for the Jax Metro will be 10pm Wednesday - 10 am Thursday. Coastal Southeast Ga. may not see the severe threat end until about noon Thursday.

LESLIE continues to spin in the central Atlantic where it will stay, as it is now moving farther off to the east.

NADINE has formed but will also stay as an open Atlantic storm.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV