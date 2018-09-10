After making landfall between Panama City Beach and Apalachicola on Wednesday afternoon, Michael is racing through the Carolinas. Across the First Coast, you can expect gusty, yet noticeably drier breezes through Thursday.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Michael continues to weaken as the center moves into North Carolina. Winds have increased over the Georgia and South Carolina coasts, as those in North Carolina are monitoring for flooding potential.

What does this mean for the First Coast? Things have turned dry fairly quickly with windy conditions. The sun is even expected to return by Thursday afternoon. Highs should be in the upper 80s, but they cool into the lower to middle 80s by the weekend. More notably, the dew points could drop into the 50s by the end early Friday, providing a refreshing, autumn feel to the air.

