JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Major hurricane Michael continues to intensify and grow as the eye points toward a landfall in the Panama City - Apalachicola area by late afternoon today.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Michael is a Category 4. Winds are sustained at 145 mph. Its center is located 60 miles south-southwest of Panama City. The storm is moving north-northeast at 14 mph and is likely to be a category 4 hurricane at landfall. Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been posted for the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT COLUMBIA COUNTY. ALL OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA IS INCLUDED IN THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING.

Landfall is expected some time on Wednesday afternoon or early evening near Panama City to Apalachicola. By that time, Michael is forecast to have winds of 140+ mph. The risk of life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains, and dangerous winds are increasing for the northeastern Gulf Coast.

What does this mean for the First Coast? With the Tropical Storm Warning in effect across southeast Georgia the Sidney Lanier will have to be monitored. Wind gusts will be from 40-55 mph with higher wind speeds in any severe weather. Expect an increasing threat of severe weather by late afternoon across our entire area with our main threat of tornadoes and damaging wind gusts.

The greatest concern is out towards Lake City and Waycross because of the close proximity to the core of the track of the hurricane. We could see gusts near 75 with the core of Michael going by.3-6 inches of rain is possible and this is where the highest risk of tornadoes will be as well.

In Duval County and Jacksonville metro area our highest risk of tornadoes will likely be late tonight and Thursday morning. Expect wind gusts of 35-50 mph but higher in severe weather. The worst of the weather will be from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

LESLIE continues to spin in the central Atlantic where it will stay, as it is now moving farther off to the east.

NADINE has formed but will also stay as an open Atlantic storm.

