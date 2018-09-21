A 1-year-old child was transported from a local daycare in critical condition Thursday afternoon and was pronounced dead Friday.

The baby was transported from the Tip Top 24 Hour Learning Center at 2038 Blanding Blvd. in Jacksonville to the Wolfson Children's Hospital around 12:03 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival to Wolfson, doctors determined the baby suffered major brain damage. Nurses at the hospital had to do CPR on him six times.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was then called to the hospital due to possible child abuse.

In a release Friday afternoon, the Department of Children and Families said the child died by choking on a small toy.

JSO is still investigating the incident, and First Coast News will update the story as soon as information becomes available.

© 2018 WTLV