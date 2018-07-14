10 p.m. UPDATE: All southbound lanes on I-295W at Roosevelt Blv.d back open.

A fatal vehicle accident occurred on the southbound lanes of I-295W at Roosevelt Blvd near the Buckman bridge Saturday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died and four others were taken to a local Jacksonville hospital with injuries.

No other information is known yet about the number of vehicles involved or the victims of the crash.

Southbound I-295W traffic is being diverted on to Roosevelt Blvd. as all lanes are closed while FHP and other units control the situation.

