One person died after a stolen vehicle overturned on King's Estate Road in St. Johns County, the spokesperson of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

It has shut down King's Estate Road from St. Augustine Boulevard to San Juan Drive and it's expected to be closed for several hours as crews respond to the scene.

SJSO said the stolen vehicle contained two people and somehow overturned. Both occupants were ejected.

SJSO said one person died on the scene while the other person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Parents taking kids to school in this area are advised to approach the school from the east. Deputies will be on the scene, allowing you to drop your child off.

