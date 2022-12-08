Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems

Residents say their custom-built homes were ridden with broken appliances, plumbing problems and flooding when they moved in.

YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with.

Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.

“The screen doesn’t slide, so we can’t actually use the sliding door," Homeowner Caitlin Davis said.

When Davis and her family moved into their Richmond American Home in June, she says they have a list of things that need to be fixed.

“We have no flooring because of the plumbing loss we had in June," Davis said. "After like 18 days of living here the shower valve shot off the wall because it wasn’t installed properly and flooded our bathroom."

Neighbors have the same frustrations.

“You can tell that the regular floor is solid and then when you tap on the other one, there is nothing solid under here," Homeowner Christie Stephens said. "So it's obviously going to crack because there is nothing holding it to the floor other than the grout."

Stephens says their sliding glass door was not installed properly, and they've experienced flooding issues since they moved in back in December.

“My worry obviously is when we get the hurricanes that it is just going to overflow go into my baseboards, my furniture and all that," Stephens said.

Real estate attorney Barry Ansbacher says home builders need to do better, but right now even the best builders are struggling to get jobs done.

“Supply chain issues are affecting even the best builders to deliver the products they want to deliver that the customers have the right to expect in terms of the appliances, the finishes, even just the workers who install these things," Ansbacher said.

Davis says she just wants the house she paid for.

“If we could have what we paid for, the quality we were shown in the model home, the upgrades we were promised we would get to the quality that was shown to us, I don't think we would consider moving," Davis said.

Residents say after reporting their complaints to the company, they've had employees come out to their homes, but say little of the issues have been fixed.