You can apply for emergency rental assistance in Clay County starting March 22

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County has received $6.6 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide rental assistance to eligible households negatively impacted due to COVID-19.

Residents can apply to cover the financial obligation of three months of past due rent, internet services, and utility and home energy costs, including electricity, gas, water, and fuel oil, incurred from March 2020 to present.

This county-wide program covers unincorporated areas and all municipalities.

Applicants for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program must meet all criteria to be considered. Eligibility requirements include:

Reside in Clay County, Florida

Responsible for rent at your residence in Clay County, Florida

One or more adults in your household lost employment, experienced a reduction in hours at work, or lost self-employment income due to COVID-19

You are at risk for becoming homeless or you might lose your housing

Have an annual household income for 2020 under 80% AMI (Area Median Income)

Landlords, rental property managers, and tenants of residential rental properties in Clay County who meet eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply.

Applications can be submitted online beginning March 22, 2021, at https://www.claycountygov.com/government/cares-act/emergency-rental-assistance.

Applications will be reviewed for eligibility through a three-step verification process. Approved applications will be processed for direct payment via check mailed to the eligible landlord, tenant, or utility company.

Applicants can check the status of their application any time online and questions about the program can be directed to (904) 529-4256.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon the city will receive federal funds for rent and utility assistance.

Mayor Curry's tweet said Jacksonville residents must meet "certain federal qualifications" to receive assistance.