Two Jacksonville women each claim $1 million prize from scratch-off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Lottery says two Jacksonville women claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.
Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Albert purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5858 Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
Vestal purchased her winning ticket from Prime Time Food Store, located at 12020 Fort Caroline Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.