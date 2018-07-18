The parent company of Winn-Dixie, Southeastern Grocers, is offering free fuel and food to 100 customers Wednesday to help celebrate its new rewards program it's launching.

The catch? You have to go to the specific Shell location that will be announced at 11 a.m. on Winn-Dixie's Facebook and Twitter pages. AND it doesn't start until noon.

The first 100 cars to arrive at noon at the announced Shell station will receive a free tank of fuel, up to $40, a summer tote filled with groceries and a free Winn-Dixie mystery gift card valued between $5 and $500.

The rewards program will let customers earn points during check out and they can redeem it to save on fuel and groceries.

Click here to learn more about the new rewards program.

