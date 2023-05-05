St. Johns County Sheriff's Office warns of new phone scam

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says it has received reports of calls from people falsely identifying themselves as law enforcement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies in St. Johns County are warning of a new scam targeting residents.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says it has received several reports from citizens who have received calls from subjects identifying themselves as law enforcement officers who then ask for money in exchange for a missed court date or other scenario.

In many of these cases, deputies say the individual uses the real name of an actual law enforcement officer to make the scam more realistic and special apps that make the caller ID display show the Sheriff’s Office phone number.

SJSO says this is a scam and please do not provide payment to anyone who says they are law enforement over the phone.