I got a week's worth of meals for $50 at the grocery store. Here's how

Making Ends Meet is showing you the grocery list to copy. We spent $50 for dinners & breakfasts all week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Groceries have been getting more expensive. I know you are noticing it on every receipt.

Let's go to the grocery store with a $50 budget and see how far we can stretch it.

With a meal plan and a calculator in hand, our total was $50.67.

Here's the grocery list:

3 lbs bag of apples for $3.97

2.25 lbs ground beef for $7.33

3 lbs bag of frozen chicken thighs for $7.88

4 bananas for $1.14

2 cans of chili beans for $0.72/each

2 cans of black beans for $0.72/each

1 large can of diced tomatoes for $0.98

1 can of Ro-Tel for $0.98

A dozen eggs for $2.17

A jar of tomato sauce for $1.28

Peanut butter for $2.28

Quaker Oats quick oats for $3.12

Bag of rice for $2.47

Loaf of whole wheat bread for $2.76

1 taco kit for $2.72

A block of cheddar cheese for $1.86

1 bag of frozen riced cauliflower for $1.98

1 bag of frozen chopped spinach for $1

1 bag of frozen peas and carrots for $0.77

1 bag of frozen broccoli for $0.77

1 bag of frozen peppers and onions for $2.33

You can save money on the bread and oats by going with a less expensive option. I saw loaves of bread for as low as $0.88 at Walmart.

The key is planning meals so you know what you are shopping for. I did not include spices, herbs or condiments in my grocery shopping. Use what you have at the house!

What’s your go to meal to make that doesn’t cost much? — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) February 27, 2022

The five meals that I have planned all of this around, that you can follow as well, are below:

• Monday: Chicken thighs, black beans with Ro-Tel and rice. Season to your liking! I suggest a mojo seasoning for the chicken, and salt, pepper and lime for the rice.

• Tuesday: Ground beef chili with chili beans, diced tomatoes, peppers and onions. Season to your liking with chili powder, cumin, garlic, salt, pepper and such.

• Wednesday: One-pot chicken fried rice using leftover chicken and rice from Monday. Add in frozen peas and carrots, broccoli and riced cauliflower. Scramble an egg and mix it in. Season with soy sauce or tamari, garlic, herbs and sriracha.

• Thursday: Repurposing the chili into tacos. Using the taco kit, add the seasonings and sauce to the chili and reheat. Add to taco shells and top with shredded cheese and sour cream!

• Friday: Shakshuka, which is a Mediterranean-style dish with simmering tomato sauce and eggs. This is an Americanized version simplified for the sake of saving money without skipping out on flavor. Simmer pasta sauce with some of the frozen spinach. Make little holes in the sauce to crack your eggs in. Place cover on pan and let eggs cook. Top with cheese and serve with buttered toast!

On top of all of the planned meals, this grocery list will leave you with leftovers and ingredients to carry you into Saturday and Sunday.

I was also able to afford breakfast stuff for the entire week. Ideas for breakfast with the groceries I bought include: