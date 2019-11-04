The Hidden Cash scavenger hunt that went viral in 2014 is coming to Jacksonville on Friday.

Hidden Cash is a Twitter page that goes by the handle @HiddenCash. It’s run by a real estate investor who wants to give his wealth back to society but doesn’t want there to be any focus on him, just his scavenger hunts, in which he places envelopes of money for people to find.

According to AK Strategy Consulting, a group representing Hidden Cash, the scavenger hunt will be at Willowbranch Park, and people will have the chance to search for the cash. Combined, the envelopes will contain $2,000 with various amounts in each, and clues are expected to be posted on the Twitter page.

Amy Krupnik, who is managing the public relations for the event, said it will be sponsored by Playtika, the company that made the app Slotomania.

“Envelopes will be hidden around the park, and people will have to look for them,” Krupnik said.

Amnon Calev, director of marketing and analytics for Slotomania, said there is no registration or exact time.

“Participants just have to find the prizes,” Calev said.

It’s unclear why Jacksonville was chosen by the philanthropist. Other cities were Miami, Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Baton Rouge, La.

Willowbranch Park is at 2870 Sydney St. in Riverside.

John Biasotti: (904) 359-4097

