VyStar customers report credit score drop after May's online glitch

Keith Robey paid his April and May credit card bills on time, but says VyStar still reported him to three credit bureaus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The credit scores of some VyStar customers are taking a hit after May's glitch prevented online or mobile access for its members.

They're explaining to First Coast News even after making on-time minimum payments on their VyStar credit card accounts, the credit union still recorded their payments as late and reported it to the credit bureaus.

"You would assume that they would be doing the right by all of their members," said Keith Robey.

He's been a VyStar member for about eight years. He says he's never missed a credit card payment until he got wind his May payment wasn't enough.

"I pushed the button to satisfy the payment given the circumstances they were going through," he explained.

He used Magic Touch, VyStar's automated system, choosing the minimum payment option but was later told he was more than 60 days past due despite paying his April and May bills on time.

"It did not make sense how they were reporting the 61 days past due when there was a payment made in April, a payment made in May, and then we were moving into June," he said.

Robey says VyStar reported his tardiness to three credit bureaus, even though he says VyStar never warned him.

He says his credit score dropped significantly, putting him in jeopardy of not qualifying for future loans.

"The way to get things removed is with consistency and persistency," said Maya Magno.

She's the owner of The Credit Xperts, a credit restoration company. She says Robey's situation is not unique and suggest if you find yourself in a similar situation to write the credit agencies and document everything.

If that doesn't work, she suggests this option.

"Before you do anything, if you are going to settle with a creditor, always ask them if they can do a 'pay for delete.' You are going to pay and settle for a deletion because what happens is even if you pay the debt that you owe, it's still going to make a negative impact on your score," Magno said.

Robey filed a dispute with the credit bureaus, but his claims were denied. He wants VyStar to right his wrong and restore what he says is his perfect payment history.

"You should stand by your mission statement, is what I would ask," Robey said.

Late Wednesday, First Coast News received this response to Robey's claims: