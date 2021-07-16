Upcoming auction at River City Brewing Company full of nautical treasures

Luman E Beasley Auctioneers Inc. is hosting an auction where you can bid on items inside the venue including anchors and sailor themed decor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

You'll be able to purchase a piece of Jacksonville history before the developer tears down the River City Brewing Company on the riverfront.

Luman E Beasley Auctioneers Inc. is hosting an auction where you can bid on items inside the venue including anchors, sailor themed decor, kitchen equipment, decorative ship memorabilia and more.

The auction will be held July 25 at 11:11 a.m. at River City Brewing Company located on Museum Circle in Downtown Jacksonville.

A preview will be held Friday, July 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A list of available items up for auction are as follows: ship hatches, ropes & rigging block & tackle, ship lanterns, ships wheels, circa 1840 telescope w/ brass plaque, large barrels, antique oak time clock, bar signs, hoshizaki ice machines, several stainless hoods, dish carts and much more.

