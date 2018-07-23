Nearly 140 people have unclaimed checks they need to cash in by the Clay County Clerk's Office.

It reported Monday that it has nearly $6,000 in unclaimed checks from 2016. Those checks were mailed, but they were never cashed in, according to a press release.

To see if whether or not you have unclaimed money, click here.

If your name is on the list, you'll have until Sept. 1, 2018 to claim the money. If you don't collect it on time, the funds will be forfeited and deposited into the Clerk's Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

