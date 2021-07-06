Tropical Storm Elsa unlikely to impact already rising gas prices in Florida, expert says

The state average is now $3.01 per gallon which is the most expensive daily average price since October 2014.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Elsa approaching, some Floridians may be wondering how the storm might impact gas supply and prices across the state.

According to Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA, Tropical Storm Elsa is not expected to impact prices at the pump, but it doesn't mean you won't be shelling out a pretty penny next time you fill-up.

"Florida drivers continue to feel the effects of rising crude oil prices, which have made it more expensive to produce gasoline," said Jenkins. "Oil prices have surged nearly 60% this year, as global fuel demand outpaces the recovery in supplies. Unfortunately, these pump prices will likely hang around through the summer, unless fundamentals change."

Florida gas prices set a new 2021 high this week, according to AAA. The state average is now $3.01 per gallon which is the most expensive daily average price since October 2014.

On average, Florida drivers are now paying 7 cents per gallon more than a week ago and 15 cents less than this time last month.

AAA says the state average is now 90 cents more than this time last year when prices plummeted due to low demand because of the pandemic.

Last year, during the pandemic, many fuel-producing countries reduced crude oil output, due to plummeting fuel demand. According to the EIA, the United States' production levels dropped a total of 24% from January 2020 to August 2020.

AAA reports that the most expensive metro markets for gas are Panama City ($3.13), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.12) and Tallahassee ($3.05).

The least expensive metro markets include Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.97), Punta Gorda ($2.98) and Jacksonville ($2.98).