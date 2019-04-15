BOISE, Idaho — If you're one of many who are procrastinating filing your taxes, there is some time left to file the but not much.

Tax experts say if you have simple returns, e-filing is the fastest option using free with software like Turbo Tax or Tax Act. If you make less than $66,000 annually, you can use the free e-file program through the IRS.

Once you complete e-filing, selecting direct deposit will be the quickest way to receive your refunds.

"The IRS will pay 9 out of 10 refunds in under 21 days," said David Williams, from Intuit Tax and Financial.

Recent tax reform passed by Congress last year has changed and left many people with questions.

"The biggest question we get is 'How will tax reform affect me?'" Williams said.

If you have any questions about the new tax law, or if your filings are more complicated, local tax preparation places like H & R Block are staying open as late as 11 p.m. on Monday.

Last minute tax-filers can also drop off state tax returns without getting out of their car at Idaho's State Tax Commission annual Curbside Service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

If you need more time, you can request an extension but must do so no later than midnight on Monday.

