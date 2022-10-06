Hundreds of tickets thrown out as Glynn County police reveal problem with speed detection devices

Over 200 citations issued between March 31 and June 3 will be dismissed after an officer reported speed detection devices weren't properly certified and calibrated.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Some drivers in Glynn County will be off the hook financially for fines they received after being pulled over for speeding.

The move falls under a technicality, acknowledged by Glynn County Police and the Board of County Commissioners.

"This is something that should not just slip through the cracks," said Katie Baasen.

She's the Board of County Commissioners spokesperson and tells First Coast News, 264 citations issued between March 31 and June 3 will be dismissed after an officer reported several speed detection devices weren't properly certified and calibrated.

"The calibration and the certification, it renews at the end of March, and it had fallen through," Baasen said.

The financial loss on the county isn't known because the fines likely aren't all the same.

Factors like how far over the speed limit the driver was going and where it occurred, like a construction or school zone, all play into how much of a penalty the drivers faced.

The police department says any device found out of compliance was removed from vehicles.

"This occurrence, it is not good. It is not something we are happy about, and it's not something that we are going to just let go away," Baasen said.

The Glynn County police chief is reviewing how the department failed to maintain certification, explaining some officers, 'utilized an uncertified speed detection device at the time of the traffic stop.'

Baasen says if other fines and violations were issued related to the stop, they would also be dropped. She says the county vows to make it right by holding themselves accountable.

"Law enforcement, as much as they want the public to follow the rules, we have to also. So, that is part of our own self audit," she explained.