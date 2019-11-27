With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it's the time of year when families are rushing out to buy Christmas trees in preparation for the holiday season.

First Coast News is On Your Side comparing various Christmas tree lots around town and where you can score the best deal.

Because Christmas trees come in a large variety of shapes and sizes, we're comparing trees that are 7 ft., 6 inches tall, which is the most popular size, according to Hayneedle.com.

Its size is big enough to qualify as large, but not so big that it overwhelms the average room.

These are the best Christmas tree prices along the First Coast, fir sure. 🎄

Christmas Lots List:

CLAY COUNTY

Songer's Christmas Tree Farm, 5255 Carter Spencer Rd., Middleburg

A 7 ft., 6-inch tree will cost $51 including tax. You can choose from four varieties of trees and cut the tree down yourself.

NASSAU

A Southern Christmas Tree Farm in Hilliard, 274000 Murrhee Rd.

Bring your family, walk through the fields and pick out your tree. Prices per tree are unknown but First Coast News has reached out.

BEACHES

Johnson Holler Christmas Trees, 1728 3rd Street, Jacksonville Beach

A 7 ft., 6-inch tree will cost anywhere from $80 to $90 depending on the fullness of the tree.

Coaches' Christmas Trees, 1900 block of Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach

A 7 ft., 6-inch tree will cost roughly $75 depending on the fullness of the tree. They also have blue spruce trees that are a bit cheaper and cost around $50. These are both before tax.

REGIONAL CHAINS

Severt's Tree Farm, locations all over the First Coast

A 7 ft. to 8 ft. tree will be anywhere from $80 to $100. Severt's has many locations including Flemming Island, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine and more.

NATIONAL CHAINS

You can buy a live tree on their website that stands anywhere from 6 ft. to 6 ft. 6-inches, and have it delivered to your house for around $100 before shipping.

Since these stores are independently owned, we discovered that some locations are not carrying Christmas trees this year. The ones that do though are selling them cheap.

You can get a tree that stands between 6 ft.and 8 ft. tall for $49.00 before tax. Call ahead before you go to make sure they have trees in stock.

Know of any other lots that we missed? Please send us a message at News@FirstCoastNews.com