'Thanks for your patience:' City small business relief site crashes on first day of applications

The city says their software support company has identified the issue and is working on a solution.

*UPDATE: All issues seem to have been resolved. If you are still having issues please email us at news@firstcoastnews.com

Applications for the City of Jacksonville small business relief program opened Monday morning but many people reported issues with the website.

The city announced the program last week which will help provide support to local businesses impacted by COVID-19. Applications opened at 9 a.m. and issues persisted up until as recently as 10 a.m.

"Our software support company has identified the problem with the Small Business Assistance Program... and the site will be up and running in a few minutes," said the City of Jacksonville on Twitter. "We apologize for the delay....thanks for your patience. "

From the Mayor's Office:

"The website for the Small Business Grant Relief Program has crashed and is being rebooted. Please know that no one has been able to apply at this time so everyone is on an equal playing field....please encourage citizens to check our social media accounts for updates."

In addition to providing financial assistance for those who have lost revenue due to the pandemic, the program was designed to encourage approved businesses to retain their employees throughout the reopening process.



Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to applicants that meet the following conditions for eligibility:

The business must be located in Duval County;

You must provide the Tax ID assigned to your small business;

The business must have been in operation for at least one (1) year prior to Feb. 29, 2020;

The business should not have had more than 100 employees on Feb. 29, 2020

The business owner must certify that the business has experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 25% since Feb. 29, 2020 as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis.