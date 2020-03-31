You may not be going out to your favorite restaurants anymore but you are probably spending a good chunk of time online a lot these days.

A new campaign is hoping to benefit from your increased social media time by challenging people to order takeout from restaurants in need. Starting Tuesday, you'll begin seeing "#TakeoutTuesday" online and are encouraged to take part by using the hashtag with a picture of your takeout order.

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is starting this to help local businesses, with some seeing half the number of people coming in than they're used to. They're going online a lot more too.

"We have a larger social media presence now than we've ever had," said Escubar Moore, owner of Munchies Food For Your Soul.

Munchies was one of the first businesses to share the Jax Chamber's post about #TakeoutTuesday online. They're now delivering, which they didn't before, and they're taking full advantage of their food truck.

Still, customers come for more than a meal.

"We have people come by sometimes, they just want to talk," Moore said.

The Jax Chamber wants to help its 3,000 members.

"There are restaurants that have had to close their doors and that's tough because many of them have had employees for many years and now they're trying to figure out how to make ends meet," said Daniel Davis, Jax Chamber president and CEO. "So it's a very difficult time and we need to be cognizant of that and do what we can to help them come back stronger than ever."

"By being local we represent your communities," Moore said. "We are the people that live in the city, we work for the city. We want our schools to excel, we ant our banks to excel, we want all of our businesses to do well within our community. So it's very important to shop local within your community to help support your community."

To participate in #TakeoutTuesday just snap a picture wherever you got your takeout and post the picture with the hashtag on social media!