Imagine you're shopping for a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey. Would you buy it online on Amazon, or would you rather shop for at a sporting goods store?

It all comes down to who has the best deal -- right?

In this edition of Stay Up and Save, we check out some Jags swag and find out where you can score the best bargain: Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods or Academy Sports.

If you're shopping for a generic black new era hat:

Dick's: $22.99

Academy: $24.99

Amazon: $12.71

Though the aesthetic differences are small, price differences can be substantial!

Teal Jaguar car flag:

Dick's: $12.99

Academy: $9.99

Amazon: $12.99

Stainless steel Jaguars tumbler:

Dick's: $18.99

Academy: $29.99

Amazon: $27.99

Be careful when you shop for jerseys, though. On Amazon, you can find a brand new Nick Foles jersey for $41.88, which sounds like a steal! But if you look closely, the Nike swoosh is noticeably missing! That means this jersey isn't an officially licensed product.

The Final Score:

Not counting shipping, if you're getting a Jaguars hat, car flag, tumbler and jersey, you can save $69.04 on Amazon over Dick's for similar products.

Compared to Academy Sports, you can save $69.88 on Amazon.

So overall, yes, you can save money by getting your Jaguars gear on Amazon instead of a brick-and-mortar store. Sometimes, the savings is a lot. Other times, not by much.

But your best bet is to find what you need and figure out how much you want to pay for it, or if you want to upgrade your gear.

The game plan that works best for you might not work for the next fan.