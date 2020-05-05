JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Of course, donating your clothes is a fantastic thing to do. A worthy cause can always make good use of clothes in your closet that no longer fit, or you just don't love anymore.

And it's always a great thing to declutter a little bit.

We get it -- we know -- donation is fantastic. But, Stay Up and Save is about saving, or even making, you money. So, if you aren't totally ashamed or -- clutches pearls -- gasping at the idea of maybe making some money on your old clothes, keep reading.

This is actually a good method for the folks who purely want to give with no compensation as well.

It's a Stay Up and Save win-win.

We recently found the website for the store Buffalo Exchange.

They do have actual storefronts you can walk into and visit, but the closest one to Jacksonville is in Atlanta.

But that's OK.

In fact, it may be better considering the need for social distancing these days. There is an option to sell your clothes to this company by mail. They'll send you a bag, you fill it with things you'd like to sell. The company will make you an offer for your items, and if you accept they'll send you your cash money.

Now, here's where the win-win comes in for folks who would prefer to simply donate and are just gently dipping their toe into the pool of making a dime on some old stuff.

If they can't buy your clothes, or can't come to monetary terms you both can agree on, they'll actually donate them to a charitable cause for you.

Pretty sweet.

However, if you want your stuff back, they'll also mail it to you.

But it's going to cost you some shipping and handling (it's the handling that gets you, trust me!).

