Stay Up and Save: Retirement savings in a pandemic

What should you be doing about your retirement accounts and contributions right now, considering so much is based on the stock market.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you've had your paycheck impacted by the pandemic, you may be trying to make some adjustments to the things that are automatically deducted from your check each pay period.

Sure, if you drop the contribution to your 401(k) right now, the take home pay for each pay check will be going up.

And that'll look good in the here, and now. In fact, it may be an absolute necessity for you.

"If your hours have been cut or you've lost your job, this is a time you're going to hit pause on a lot of things," Chris Hogan said.

Hogan hosts a financial well being talk show , is an author and public speaker who specializes in helping people with their retirement savings.

He says it's OK to consider stopping contributions to your retirement accounts right now as a last resort, no matter how taboo that may feel to you.

"You don't have the money coming in and it's ok," he said. "I want people to hear me, just take a deep breath right now."

But he says when money starts coming back in, or you've adjusted your life and budget to the new income amounts, you must remember to turn those contributions back on.

This is about taking care of the future you.

"Right now we're in a position to grab things up while they're on sale," he said.

Meaning while the market is down you can invest in certain things that may be cheaper than normal. He says watching trends of past economic crises will show things will bounce back.

"When you're investing when the market is down, it's going to come back, so be clear in your plans and focused on your goals," he said.

But most of all, don't check the statement every day.

With such broad fluctuations coming day to day, seeing the changes in your balance could play mind games with you and force you to make a snap decision.

The key advice he says is the market is like a roller coaster, and you can't get off in the middle of the ride.

"It's like a horror movie right now," he said. "So glance, but don't be glued to it."