JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are dozens of restaurants all over the First Coast that allow your kids to eat for free.
There are tons of age restrictions, days of the week and hour restrictions as well.
There is a fantastic website that every parent around Jacksonville should have bookmarked for a ton of different things, and this includes updated lists of restaurants that have free kids meals.
Fun 4 First Coast Kids has compiled the list, and we've got to give credit where credit is due.
Here's a list of some of our favorite kids-eat-free options:
- 4 Rivers Smokehouse
- Applebee's
- Bob Evans
- Bogey Grille
- Bruster's Ice Cream
- Crispers
- Hightide Burrito Company
- Jersey Mike's
- Lillian's Sports Grill
- The Loop
- Miller's Ale House
- Moe's
- Outback Steakhouse
And so much more!
Click here for the most updated list of where your kids can eat free.