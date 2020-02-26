JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are dozens of restaurants all over the First Coast that allow your kids to eat for free.

There are tons of age restrictions, days of the week and hour restrictions as well.

There is a fantastic website that every parent around Jacksonville should have bookmarked for a ton of different things, and this includes updated lists of restaurants that have free kids meals.

Fun 4 First Coast Kids has compiled the list, and we've got to give credit where credit is due.

Here's a list of some of our favorite kids-eat-free options:

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Applebee's

Bob Evans

Bogey Grille

Bruster's Ice Cream

Crispers

Hightide Burrito Company

Jersey Mike's

Lillian's Sports Grill

The Loop

Miller's Ale House

Moe's

Outback Steakhouse

And so much more!

Click here for the most updated list of where your kids can eat free.