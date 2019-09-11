First of all, congratulation on finding true, everlasting love.

Second, let’s save you some money on what will probably be the biggest party you ever plan in your life.

According to a handful of wedding planners, we spoke to, in northeast Florida families are spending around $20,000-30,000 on weddings.

And that is the low end of things.

However, there is a way to get that price lower than that one guy on the dance floor (that guy is me).

We spoke to Francesca Cooper, owner and founder of The Eventful Gals. Her company has been planning weddings in northeast Florida for more than two decades. And she says she’s proud of her track record of saving families money on weddings.

In fact, she’s all about the budget.

Her biggest tip when it comes to saving the most money on your wedding: Try and let go of Saturday.

“Venues that have food and beverage minimums, those Saturday minimums drop by thousands of dollars just shifting one day to two days off of a Saturday.”

Second, she says while you may think doing things like flowers yourself will save money, in her experience she says the opposite usually happens.

“You have to order wholesale flowers through a website, then having your aunt, mom and bridesmaids doing your flowers, you are way better off most of the time monetarily just being honest with the florist,” she said.

She says go in with the exact budget, tell the florist – and every vendor – exactly what you can do upfront.

Cooper wants to take the stigma of talking about money. Of course, if you have a planner, they can handle all of that for you. But, if you don’t, she says be firm with your budget and upfront talking specifically about money.

Finally, a big money-saving tip may hurt some feelings. But, at the end of the day, this is all about the bride and groom anyway.

She suggests really limiting your bridesmaids and groomsmen.

“The reason this is such a big deal because you’ve got a hair and makeup team for each bridesmaid, each one needs a bouquet,” she said.

The expense goes up with each person you add to a bridal party. Things like groomsman gifts, tuxedoes, dresses, flowers, all that stuff.

Think about how much you could potentially save if you just told all your friends and family – “No bridal party folks, ya’ll just sit back and enjoy the open bar and dance floor.”

I mean, that would be a lot of money you can keep. And most likely they’ll all be super excited to just relax and enjoy your big day.

Have a great wedding!