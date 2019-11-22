For so many of these Stay up and Save segments, we’re getting advice from experts, those who have walked the walk and saved the money we’re looking to save on various things.

These experts give us the blueprint.

However, from a personal standpoint, I didn’t need help in this area, since I already have an attic full of decorations and lights. So much stuff that typically I only drag out half of it to put up around the house.

And that leads me to an interesting money-saving idea from a money-saving expert on the internet. A blog post specifically about this topic.

Jacob Wade says that maybe people like me (and maybe you), who have way too many things in the attic can actually help others save money.

“I put it out on Facebook that I was looking for more Christmas lights, and to my surprise, I had at least half a dozen friends and family members off up their perfectly good-working lights,” says Wade.

Maybe offer up some free things from your attic to declutter your life and help someone else out, or if you’re looking for some cheap stuff, just ask.

More tips from this helpful blog included:

Get an online coupon for your tree

Go to the thrift store or dollar store (did that in the story that aired on tv and it was fantastic)

Buy your decorations before Thanksgiving – so, now

RELATED: Stay Up & Save: Where to buy cheap wrapping paper, holiday accessories

RELATED: Stay Up & Save: Tips to help you save money renting a car

RELATED: Stay Up & Save: How to save money on your prescriptions