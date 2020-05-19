Stay Up and Save: Help if you can't pay your bills

If you're at the point where you simply can't afford to pay your bills, you do have options.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is one surefire way to head off aggressive creditors with their tension inducing phone calls.

Head them off at the pass.

"I want you to reach out and call your creditor first, I want you to be proactive," said financial expert and talk show host Chris Hogan . "Don't wait on them to call you, you call them and walk them through your scenario."

Calling them instead of waiting on a phone call you're dreading is the ultimate flip of the script.

And speaking of scripts, Hogan says it's a good idea to have one ready to go when you make that call.

"Most importantly, this one is big, don't make a promise to pay just to get them off the phone," he said. "A lot of people will do that because they're nervous. So I'm advising some people to make a script for yourself, write down what you're going to say and be clear and upfront."

Many utilities, as well as data and cable companies, have been very lenient and forgiving, for the time being.

However, as more things return to normal, anticipate those "no cut off" grace periods to end.

If you haven't been able to pay full amounts, it's also important to remember that most companies are still going to want to be paid in full.

So, Hogan says, do as much as you can.