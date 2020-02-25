JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Looking for something to keep the kids entertained? Out at Jacksonville Beach Golf Course, children can play golf for free.

It's sponsored by the Jacksonville Beach Golf Association.

On Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., kids can hit unlimited range balls or can play a free round of golf if they make a tee time in that two-hour window.

"We have a municipal course here, owned by the city," said Thomas Bozzuto, executive director of Jax Beach Golf. "And as the basketball courts and baseball [fields] right here are free for the kids, we should start leaning toward something that the community golf course is free for the kids also."