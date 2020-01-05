Mayor Lenny Curry spoke Thursday regarding what Jacksonville is doing to make sure 'Phase 1' of the reopening process goes smoothly and how the city is slowly getting back to a new normal.

That includes the reopening of major shopping destinations such as The St. Johns Town Center, as long as social distancing and 25% occupancy rules are followed.

On its website, Simon Properties confirmed that the St. Johns Town Center would reopen Monday along with the St. Augustine Premier outlets.

The company says safety protocols have been reviewed and put in place by experts to provide employees and shoppers with a safe environment.

Business hours will be limited to allow for enhanced sanitizing and disinfecting. Monday through Saturday the malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Additionally, all shoppers are encouraged to wear masks or facial coverings while shopping. They will also be encouraged to frequently wash or otherwise sanitize their hands while shopping using available sanitizing stations.

Other safety precautions being put in place include:

• Preemptive Employee Screening. Employees, contractors and vendors will be required to screen themselves at home prior to coming to work. If they have a temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees or exhibit flu-like symptoms (e.g., cough, body aches), they will be required to stay home.

• Employee Safety Protections. Mall employees will be trained in CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines, wear protective face masks while on property and be encouraged to frequently wash or otherwise sanitize their hands throughout the workday.

• Promotion and Enforcement of Social Distancing. Several steps will be taken to encourage social distancing.

• Occupancy Limitations and Monitoring. Utilize existing traffic measurement technologies to ensure that overall property occupancy does not exceed a targeted level of 1 person per 50 square feet of space. Food court seating will be limited and spaced in a way to encourage social distancing.

• Temporary Closure of High-Interaction Areas. All play areas, stroller and valet stations and drinking fountains will be temporarily closed

• Restroom Spacing: In restrooms, every other sink and urinal will be taped off to encourage the proper spacing between individuals

﻿• Enhanced Sanitizing and Disinfecting: Each night, the common area of the property will be thoroughly sanitized and disinfected using products that meet or exceed CDC guidelines.

