St. Johns County receives $59 million for coastal protection, 'managed retreat'

Other funded projects include a railroad overpass in Nocatee and erosion control in North Ponte Vedra Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With Gov. Ron DeSantis putting pen to paper in signing the state's budget for the fiscal year Thursday, St. Johns County received $59 million -- the largest amount of state appropriations the county has ever received and far more than the $12.4 million it got last year.

Among the projects funded in the budget is "managed retreat" of flood-prone residential areas on the county's south end. Five million dollars is earmarked for homes along Old A1A in Summer Haven, where ocean waves routinely rush under homes during storms, and even high tides. The money will go toward acquiring the homes so the owners can move elsewhere.

"I am incredibly grateful to our legislative delegation, which included Speaker Paul Renner, Senator Travis Hutson, Representative Cyndi Stevenson, and Representative Bobby Payne," County Administrator Hunter Conrad said in a news release. "Our community thanks them for their diligence in getting these funds to help enhance the quality of life for our residents."

The list of funded projects includes $25 million to restore critically eroded North Ponte Vedra Beach, which will be matched by more than $8 million in local funds.

The county also received $15 million for extending County Road 2209 to International Golf Parkway. Phase one will construct a four-lane divided roadway from Silverleaf Parkway to International Golf Parkway.

St. Johns County also received $19 million to enhance safety along transportation corridors and coastal barrier islands, including:

A $6 million match for a $28 million project to eliminate a railroad crossing at County Road 210A and reroute existing vehicle traffic through a new overpass and interchange at U.S. 1

$6 million for State Road A1A intersection enhancements to improve the level of service

$2 million to reconstruct and put signal lights at the Pine Island Road and U.S. 1 intersection

The managed retreat initiative is also included in the list of transportation projects:

$5 million for the Summer Haven Managed Retreat Program to establish a purchasing initiative for residential properties along Old A1A in an area of persistent critical erosion