St. Augustine gets $25M to help reduce flooding issues

Many of these projects had plans – for years – but the city didn’t have the money to make them happen until now.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Millions of dollars are going to help St. Augustine flooding issues that have plagued the area for decades.

St. Augustine floods often. It's a low-lying coastal community, with some roads are only 5-feet above sea level. And that sea level is rising.

Jessica Beach is the chief resilience officer and professional engineer at the City of St. Augustine.

She announced Monday at a special city commission meeting that the city is receiving $25 million.

"All of our projects got funded," she told First Coast News.

The money is from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act. It was given to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to divvy up, and that $25 M trickled down to St. Augustine.

"Yes, they’re all flooding, drainage resilience related," Beach said.

St. Augustine asked for funding for seven projects around town.

The big one? Keeping Lake Maria Sanchez from flooding into neighborhoods and into downtown.

"We’re getting $18 million for construction for the projects. That’s huge," Beach nodded.

The South Davis Shores neighborhood that consistently floods will get help.

"We’re getting drainage for that project," Beach noted.

Then there are lesser-known areas that flood which will get help too, such as the big dip in the road on West King near South Whitney Drive in West Augustine where cars have stalled out.

Also, the vulnerable coastline along Salt Run on Inlet Drive will get attention.

Beach said, "We’re probably going to have to elevate the revetment there. It’s a great candidate for living shoreline."

And across the city, 20 more one-way valves will get installed. Those valves let the floodwaters leave, but water can’t come back in from the rivers.

Many of these projects had plans – for years – but the city didn’t have the money to make them happen. And now?

Beach smiled, “Now we have money! We got everything we ask for!"

Will this mean St. Augustine will flood less?